BOYS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 3, Discovery Canyon 1
At Discovery Canyon: Thad Dewing, Luke Louthan and Jett Neubacher all scored for Air Academy (7-1-1, 1-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak), which extended its unbeaten streak to seven while sending Discovery Canyon (7-2, 0-1) to its second straight loss after a 7-0 start.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Vista Ridge 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Jacob Beman and Jadon Baros scored as Cheyenne Mountain downed Vista Ridge (4-5, 0-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak).
Will Thompson registered seven saves and also was credited with an assist for the Indians (5-3-1, 1-0).
Lewis-Palmer 5, Falcon 0
At Falcon: Lewis-Palmer (5-4, 1-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and weren’t challenged in a league-opening win over Falcon (2-5-1, 0-1).
CSCS 3, Manitou Springs 0
At Manitou Springs: Josh Erickson had five saves for his third shutout of the season, and Ethan Campagna, Sean Capps and Lookens Smith provided the offense with goals as Colorado Springs Christian School (5-3, 1-1 3A Tri-Peaks) blanked Manitou Springs (5-3, 1-1).
Woodland Park 1, Coronado 0
At Garry Berry: Greg Pappadakis gave Woodland Park the lead in the first half, and Eric Nijkamp made it stand by making five saves to help the Panthers (4-4) snap a three-game losing streak by beating Coronado (3-6).
It was the team’s first meeting since Oct. 10, 2013, when Woodland Park scored a 4-0 shutout.
TCA 2, Elizabeth 0
At Elizabeth: TCA scored twice in the second half to pull away from Elizabeth (1-7, 0-2 4A CS Metro) as the Titans (6-3, 2-0) extended their league winning streak to 35 games since moving up from 3A in 2014.
Canon City 3, Widefield 1
At Canon City: Kyle Smith, Ranger Bolton and Benjamin Lyons all scored goals for Canon City (4-5, 2-0 4A CS Metro) to help the Tigers knock off Widefield (6-2-1, 1-1) an end the Gladiators’ five-game winning streak.
Fountain Valley 7, Thomas MacLaren 0
At Fountain Valley: Aly Kassam scored five times to power Fountain Valley (5-3) past Thomas MacLaren (2-5)
Jacob Thomassen and Emmitt Sherer added goals for the Danes, who led 3-0 at halftime.
VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Coronado 2
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon (12-1) rallied to force a fifth set, then prevailed 15-8 to run its winning streak to 12 games.
Air Academy 3, Doherty 2
At Doherty: Air Academy (7-5) spotted Doherty (8-4) a two-set lead, then rallied to take the last three in a 23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 15-13 triumph that ended a two-game skid.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Pine Creek 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Trinity Jackson registered 13 kills to lead Lewis-Palmer (10-1) to a sweep of Pine Creek in nonleague action.
Savannah Nott had seven kills for Pine Creek (4-9)
BOYS’ TENNIS
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Discovery Canyon 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Paul Jones and Oliver Muhl had straight-set wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, to pace Cheyenne Mountain, while three-time state qualifier Nick Lorenz lost only two games in getting Discovery Canyon on the board at No. 1 singles.
Lewis-Palmer 4, Sand Creek 3
At Sand Creek: Lewis-Palmer, behind three-set wins from top singles player Reece Colson and the No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Ackerman and Tayler Hilton, won their first dual match of the season in the Rangers’ season finale.
SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 18, Palmer 3 (4 innings)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Shawnee Phillips doubled, homered and drove in five runs to power Fountain-Fort Carson past Palmer.
Jordyn Badial allowed only one hit and struck out three for the Trojans (8-13, 6-4 5A CS Metro), who scored five runs in the first, third and fourth innings.
Palmer fell to 3-12, 0-10.
Canon City 21, Sierra 2 (4 innings)
At El Pomar: Jerika Moore homered and had three RBIs, and Cara McGeeney and Haleigh Howard also drove in three runs apiece as Canon City (8-12, 2-3 4A CS Metro) blasted Sierra.
Drew Girling and Norma Silva drove in runs for the Stallions (1-17, 0-7).
TCA 5, Mitchell 3
At Mitchell: Olivia Parris doubled, tripled and scored three runs for TCA (5-14, 2-3 4A CS Metro), which ran its winning streak to a season-high three games by beating Mitchell (5-13, 1-6).
Maile Johnson struck out 11 batters in a complete-game victory for the Titans, who also got a two-RBI effort from Cecelia DeBates.
Elizabeth 18, Woodland Park 3 (4 innings)
At Elizabeth: Five-RBI days from Abby Schleisman and Kylie Pfannenstiel were more than enough to power Elizabeth (10-8, 5-0 4A CS Metro) past Woodland Park (8-11, 4-1).
Pfannenstiel also got the win for the Cardinals, allowing just two hits and striking out five.
CROSS COUNTRY
Littleton Lions Invitational
At deKoevend Park: Cheyenne Mountain freshman Erik Le Roux and Indians senior Chris Montross finished 1-2 to lead a dominating performance. Peter Quiros (sixth) and Tristan Barnes (seventh) added to the solid team effort.
On the girls’ side, Cheyenne Mountain was nearly as impressive, with Anna Warmack, Emily Chaston and Jensen Enterman sweeping the podium. Indians sophomore Brooke Heinicke placed fifth.