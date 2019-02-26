No. 2 Holy Family 61, No. 15 The Classical Academy 46
At Holy Family: TCA had a short six-point deficit to make up heading into the third quarter, but Holy Family proved why it is the No. 2 seed, taking off in the second half outscoring the Titans 35-26 in the final 16 minutes.
TCA (18-7) was led by Autumn Boyles with 18 points as the team’s lone double-digit scorer. Addie Katayama followed with seven - all scored in the second half.
D'nae Wilson (3) moves the ball down court on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs.
Zoe Sims shoots against Sierra in the second half of the Kadets girl's basketball game against Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Kadets defeated the Sierra Stallions 48-44.
Heaven Hall and Annalisa Mileto (5) battle for the ball in the second half of the Kadets girl's basketball game against Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Kadets defeated the Sierra Stallions 48-44.
Kylee Blacksten shoots past Jasmine Monroe-Shivers (23) in the second half of the Air Academy Kadets girl's basketball game against Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Kadets defeated the Sierra Stallions 48-44.
Highlights from the second half of the Air Academy Kadets girl's basketball game against Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Kadets defeated the Sierra Stallions 48-44.
Highlights from the second half of the Air Academy Kadets girl's basketball game against Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Kadets defeated the Sierra Stallions 48-44. (photo by Liz Copan)
Liza Louthan moves the ball down court in the fourth period game against Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Kadets defeated the Sierra Stallions 48-44.
Kylee Blacksten powers past Sierra's Jasmine Monroe-Shivers (23) in the fourth period on Tuesday, Feb., 26th at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Kadets defeated the Sierra Stallions 48-44.
Coach Phil Roiko strategizes with the Lady Kadets in the fourth quarter against Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Kadets defeated the Sierra Stallions 48-44.
Kylee Blacksten shoots and scores on a personal foul in the fourth quarter against Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs. The Lady Kadets defeated the Sierra Stallions 48-44.
PHOTOS: Air Academy Lady Kadets defeat Sierra Stallions in girls basketball
D'nae Wilson (3) moves the ball down court on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs.
Azaria Lacour (30) passes past Kylee Blacksten in the first half of the game on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs.
Jasmine Monroe-Shivers (23) shoots in the first quarter against Air Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 26 in Colorado Springs.
Highlights from the Air Academy Kadets girls basketball game against Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs.
The Air Academy High School girl's basketball team celebrates their 48-44 victory over Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th.
The Air Academy High School girl's basketball team celebrates their 48-44 victory over Sierra High on Tuesday, Feb., 26th.
At Berthoud: Mesa Ridge held a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but No. 8 Berthoud put up a whopping 35 points in the final frame for a trip to the 4A quarterfinals.
The Grizzlies finish their season 19-6, and put four players in double figures against the Spartans.
Junior Serin Dunne led with 21 points, followed by senior Angelina Jackson (14) junior Jada Thompson (13) and sophomore Marissa Spencer (12). Monet Hubbard had seven points, seven rebounds and nine assists.