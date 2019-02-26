No. 2 Holy Family 61, No. 15 The Classical Academy 46

At Holy Family: TCA had a short six-point deficit to make up heading into the third quarter, but Holy Family proved why it is the No. 2 seed, taking off in the second half outscoring the Titans 35-26 in the final 16 minutes.

TCA (18-7) was led by Autumn Boyles with 18 points as the team’s lone double-digit scorer. Addie Katayama followed with seven - all scored in the second half.

No. 8 Berthoud 80, No. 9 Mesa Ridge 73

At Berthoud: Mesa Ridge held a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but No. 8 Berthoud put up a whopping 35 points in the final frame for a trip to the 4A quarterfinals.

The Grizzlies finish their season 19-6, and put four players in double figures against the Spartans.

Junior Serin Dunne led with 21 points, followed by senior Angelina Jackson (14) junior Jada Thompson (13) and sophomore Marissa Spencer (12). Monet Hubbard had seven points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

No. 4 Pueblo South 54, No. 20 Canon City 32

