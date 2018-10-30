BOYS’ SOCCER
ROUND TWO OF STATE PLAYOFFS
4A
The Classical Academy 0 (7), Holy Family 0 (6)
At TCA: Two overtime periods weren’t enough for either team to score, so the No. 7 Titans and No. 10 Tigers had to settle the match in a shootout. The Titans (14-3) blasted seven penalty kicks to the Tigers' (12-2-3) six to earn a spot in the 4A quarterfinals.
Last season the Titans made it to the semifinals before losing to eventual 4A champion Air Academy. If these two rivals get a chance to meet again this postseason, it would be in the state championship if Air Academy defeats Centaurus. The Kadets led 3-0 against Centaurus on Tuesday night before the game was postponed at half.
The Titans will face No. 2 Skyview in the quarterfinals on Saturday. TCA last won the state title in 2016.
Air Academy, Centaurus (game postponed)
At Air Academy: In a rematch of last year’s 4A state championship, The Kadets (14-1-1) took an early 3-0 lead over the Warriors (10-5), but the game was postponed at the half due to snow. The second half of the match will be played by Thursday, according to the Kadets athletics Twitter.
Last year, The Kadets won 1-0 in OT in the title game. The Kadets' only loss this season came against Boulder in the second game of the season and they defeated Canon City in the first round, 7-0.
The winner between the Kadets and Warriors will face No. 9 Skyline in the quarterfinals.
3A
Roaring Fork 4, St. Mary’s 1
At Carbondale: Last week it took two overtime periods for the No. 13 Pirates to move onto the second round after defeating No. 20 Lutheran 1-0. On Tuesday, the Pirates couldn’t find an answer for No. 4 Roaring Fork (14-1-1) and St. Mary’s (9-6-2) was knocked out of the postseason in the second round for the second consecutive season.
Connor Timmins scored the Pirates' lone goal and Gabriel Calhoun had the assist. Timmins led the Pirates with 12 goals this season.
Delta 2, James Irwin 1
At Delta: The Jaguars (10-4-3) took a 1-0 lead into the half, but they couldn’t answer the Panthers' (13-3-1) two second-half goals as No. 6 Delta defeated No. 11 James Irwin.
The Jaguars defeated No. 22 DSST: Byers last week to advance to the second round.
Last season the Jaguars were ousted in the first round. Delta will face No. 3 Colorado Academy in the quarterfinals.