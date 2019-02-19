HOCKEY
No. 11 Pine Creek 5, No. 22 Castle View 1
At Clune Arena: Pine Creek and Castle View were tied at one apiece after the first period, but it was all Eagles from there as Pine Creek (17-2-1) notched the program’s first-ever playoff win to advance to the second round.
Austin Gipson started the scoring before Austin Sawyer added two goals in the second. Jonathan Cole and Alexander Brooks added the final two of the game in the third as the state’s highest-scoring team stayed true to form in another blowout win. The Eagles averaged nearly seven goals in the regular season. Roderick Glassford assisted on three goals for Pine Creek and goalie Jacob Benton finished with 20 saves. Luke Lamkin scored the lone goal for the Sabercats (4-15-1).
A year ago, Pine Creek was knocked out of the first round after falling 8-1 to Kent Denver.
The Eagles will face No. 6 Dakota Ridge on Friday at NoCo Ice Arena.
No. 10 Heritage 5, No. 23 Cheyenne Mountain 1
At South Suburban Ice Arena: After winning three consecutive games to end the regular season and outscoring opponents 20-3 in the process, Cheyenne Mountain (9-10-1) couldn’t muster enough offense against Heritage (13-6-1) and was knocked out of the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
5A
No. 44 Fairview 71, No. 21 Fountain-Fort Carson 70, OT
At FFC: The Trojans led 50-39 after three quarters, but Fairview outscored F-FC 20-9 to force overtime where the Knights (7-17) outlasted the Trojans (18-6) by a single point to earn the upset. Fairview will face No. 12 Mountain Vista in the second round on Friday.
No. 23 Doherty 46, No. 42 Adams City 25
At Doherty: After a loss to Liberty to end the regular season, Doherty (16-8) got back on track with a blowout win over Adams City (12-12) in the first round on Tuesday.
After earning a first-round bye last season, the Spartans were knocked out of the second round by Columbine. Doherty will face No. 10 Ralston Valley in the second round on Friday for a shot to advance to the Sweet 16.
No. 32 Liberty 41, No. 33 Lakewood 29
At Liberty: After ending the regular season on a four-game win streak, including big back-to-back wins over No. 21 Fountain-Fort Carson and No. 23 Doherty, the Lancers (16-8) continued to roll with a first-round win over Lakewood (9-15) on Tuesday.
The Lancers, who were knocked out of the second round last season, will face No. 1 Highlands Ranch in the second round on Friday.
4A
No. 20 Canon City 57, No. 45 Mead 43
At Canon City: The Tigers (16-8) notched their sixth consecutive win and will face No. 13 Skyview in the second round of the state playoffs on Friday. Mead ended the season at 6-18.
No. 29 Palmer Ridge 33, No. 36 Palisade 28
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears lost three consecutive games to end the regular season, but that didn’t deter them as Palmer Ridge (12-12) knocked off Palisade (11-13) in the first round of the state playoffs. The Bears will face No. 4 Pueblo South in the second round on Friday.
No. 30 Standley Lake 56, No. 35 Coronado 52
At Standley Lake: The Cougars earned a playoff berth for the first time since the 2012-13 season and although they couldn’t make a run, the Cougars (11-13) finished the season with the program’s highest win total in more than 12 seasons. Standley Lake (11-13) will face No. 3 Pueblo West in the second round.
No. 27 Battle Mountain 51, No. 38 Harrison 48
At Battle Mountain: For the second consecutive season, the Panthers (10-14) fell in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. Battle Mountain (15-8) will play No. 6 Montrose in the second round.
No. 40 Widefield 55, No. 25 Weld Central 37
At Weld Central: The Gladiators (10-14) played spoiler on Tuesday after knocking off No. 25 Weld Central (15-9) in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. Widefield has some practice in upsetting higher seeds stemming back from a season ago when the Gladiators advanced to the 4A final four as the No. 15 seed where they fell to Evergreen.
The Gladiators will look for another upset when they face No. 8 Berthoud in the second round on Friday.
No. 22 Skyline 48, No. 43 Lewis-Palmer 38
At Skyline: The Rangers (8-16) couldn’t contain Skyline’s Lindrey Schendel who finished the game with 21 points and Lewis-Palmer was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. Skyline (13-11) will face No. 11 Ponderosa in the second round.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
3A Tri-Peaks district tournament
The Vanguard School 74, Buena Vista 30
At Vanguard: The No. 1 seeded Coursers (18-2) held the No. 9 Demons (8-13) to single digits in each of the first three quarters on their way to an easy quarterfinals win in the district tournament. Seth Fuqua scored 32, Dominique Clifford added 15 and Joe Padilla added 10 for the Coursers in the win.
The Coursers will face Manitou Springs on Friday in the semifinals and the winner will advance to the championship game on Saturday. The Coursers have won 15 straight.
Manitou Springs 43, Lamar 39
At Lamar: The No.5 seeded Mustangs (11-10) started the district tournament with a 66-32 play-in win over Florence before knocking off No. 4 Lamar (14-6) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Mustangs will face No. 1 Vanguard School on Friday in the semifinal round for a shot to advance to the title game.
St. Mary’s 85, La Junta 55
At St. Mary’s: The No. 3 seeded Pirates (16-4) notched an easy win over No. 6 La Junta (12-9) to advance to the semifinals on Friday.
2A District 8
Simla 60, Fountain Valley 28
At Simla: The No. 1 seeded Cubs (14-6) outscored the No. 8 Danes 16-0 in the first quarter and the Danes (2-16) could never recover in the first round of the district tournament. Simla will face No. 4 Thomas MacLaren School on Friday and the winner will advance to the title game.
Peyton 49, Calhan 37
At Peyton: No. 3 seeded Peyton (13-7) advanced to the second round where the Panthers will face No. 1 Dolores-Huerta Prep on Friday for a chance to advance to the championship.