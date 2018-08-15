WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump abruptly revoked the security clearance of ex-CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday, an unprecedented act of retribution against a vocally critical former top U.S. official.
Trump also threatened to yank the clearances of eight former officials and a current one, mostly top intelligence and law enforcement officials from the Obama and previous administrations.
Trump denounced Brennan’s criticism and spoke anxiously of “the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior. The president described his own action as fulfilling his “constitutional responsibility to protect the nation’s classified information.”
However, Democratic congressmen said it smacked of an “enemies list” among fellow Americans and the behavior of leaders in “dictatorships, not democracies.” Brennan tweeted: “My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent.”
Trump’s action, critics and nonpartisan experts said, marked an unprecedented politicization of the federal government’s security clearance process. It also was a clear escalation in Trump’s battle with members of the U.S. intelligence community he has attempted to reorient since he took office.
And it came in the middle of the president’s latest controversy — accusations of racism by former assistant Omarosa Manigault Newman and his bitter reaction to them. Trump’s statement, distributed to reporters, was dated July 26, 2018, suggesting it could have been held and then released when needed to distract from a damaging subject.
Brennan has been deeply critical of Trump’s conduct, calling his performance at a press conference last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland “nothing short of treasonous.”
He said of Trump’s order on Wednesday, “This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out.”
Former intelligence officials are wondering how far Trump will go, according to a former senior intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity to share private conversations he’s had with people who have worked in the field.
They note that Trump has moved from threatening to revoke security clearances of former intelligence officials who have not been involved in the Russia investigation to former officials who did work on the probe.
The official said they worry that Trump will go further and revoke security clearances of individuals who are currently working directly on the Russia investigation.
Trump’s statement said the Brennan issue raises larger questions about the practice of allowing former officials to maintain their security clearances, and said that others officials’ were under review.
They include former FBI Director James Comey; James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence; former CIA Director Michael Hayden; former national security adviser Susan Rice and Andrew McCabe, who served as Trump’s deputy FBI director until he was fired in March.
Also on the list: fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, whom the president has tweeted about recently.