WASHINGTON • He talked tax cuts last weekend, opioid addiction on Wednesday, drug prices Thursday and immigration every day of the week. In the lead-up to the midterm elections, President Trump has gone full policy wonk.
Trump is promoting a grab bag of new proposals as evidence of campaign promises kept while Democrats question the timing of the policy flurry so close to the elections.
Trump, who has talke about the need to cut prescription drug prices since his presidential campaign, said of the plan he unveiled last week, “we’re doing things that nobody was ... bold enough to do.”
Facing an election that could profoundly change his presidency, Trump’s uptick in policy activity underscored the aggressive effort the White House is making as Republicans try to stave off Democratic gains. The White House says all the policies have been in the works or are driven by outside forces, but aides acknowledge that the moves also provide an opportunity to connect with voters on key issues like health care and border security.
Democrats argued Trump was simply playing politics.
After Trump rolled out the drug plan, Sen. Ron Wyden said in a statement that the “Trump administration has concocted a dog-and-pony show to trick the American people into thinking they are taking real action to lower drug prices.”
On Friday, Trump expressed frustration that he hadn’t gotten more plaudits for the drug plan, which he hailed as a “revolutionary change.”
At a White House event, he complained that the plan wasn’t treated accordingly, saying: “It didn’t get the kind of coverage it should have.” The president said the plan had been overshadowed by all the focus on the pipe-bomb scare.