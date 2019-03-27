WASHINGTON • Buoyed by word that the special counsel didn’t find collusion with Russia, President Donald Trump is voicing new interest in policymaking, including a fresh effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare.” But Trump has few detailed policy proposals to back up his words, suggesting he’s as focused on highlighting issues that appeal to his political base as actually enacting legislation.
Trump stressed his desire to revive his failed effort to kill the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, a pivot to health care that both broadens and complicates the administration’s agenda. Many in the GOP remain skeptical that Trump can notch many policy wins in the divided Congress.
Speaking of a new health care proposal — still unproposed — Trump promised on Wednesday that “we’re coming up with plans” and his GOP was the party of “great health care.”
His administration this week surprised many when it asked a federal appeals court to strike down President Barack Obama’s entire 2010 health care law, breaking with what had been a more modest effort to undo only parts of the act. The change in course by the Justice Department, backed by the White House, was encouraged by acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, a longtime Obamacare critic, said two people familiar with the deliberations who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
The idea was quickly embraced by Trump, the officials said. Trump, who met with aides to discuss the decision Monday, saw it as a way to deliver on his campaign promise to repeal and replace the law, as well as put pressure on congressional Republicans to act. While aides expressed concern about a policy path forward — and many Republicans on Capitol Hill were reluctant to revisit such a thorny topic after repeal’s spectacular failure in Congress in 2017 — Trump happily discussed his plans to make the GOP “the party of health care.”
Left unsaid was that Republicans couldn’t tackle health care when they had unified control of Washington, and the prospects in divided government are even bleaker. Instead, aides said, Trump’s rhetoric largely amounted to a recognition of the political significance of the issue to his re-election prospects. His failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act constitutes a broken promise to his base.
Aside from this return to health care, the White House is pursuing a limited legislative agenda, with reining in prescription drug prices and passage of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico as its priorities.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham encouraged Trump over the weekend to get back to governing to capitalize on good will generated by the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.