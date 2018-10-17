WASHINGTON • As gruesome details of Jamal Khashoggi’s alleged killing and dismemberment at the hands of Saudi operatives trickled into the public domain this week, calls sounded in capitals around the globe for immediate retaliation to the apparent human rights atrocity. But President Trump has remained fixed on the bottom line.
In days of phone calls and Oval Office huddles, Trump repeatedly has reached for reasons to protect the U.S.-Saudi relationship, according to administration officials and presidential advisers.
Trump has stressed Saudi Arabia’s massive investment in U.S. weaponry and worries it could instead purchase arms from China or Russia. He has fretted about the kingdom cutting off its supply of petroleum to the U.S., and he has warned against losing a key partner countering Iran’s influence in the Middle East.
And he has emphasized that although Khashoggi had been living in the U.S. and wrote for The Washington Post, he was a Saudi citizen, implying his disappearance is not necessarily the U.S.’ problem.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo jetted home Wednesday to Washington after hearing Saudi denials in Riyadh and Turkish accusations in Ankara that Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents. Trump’s top diplomat received a firsthand briefing from Turkish authorities but did not listen to the audio recording Turkish officials say offers a ghastly rendering of Khashoggi’s killing.
U.S. intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they had no reason to doubt Turkey has the audio recording but the lack of a review by U.S. analysts makes it difficult for the administration to offer an independent assessment about who may be responsible for Khashoggi’s murder.
Meanwhile, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said the administration had “clamped down” on sharing intelligence about the case.
“I can only surmise that probably the intel is not painting a pretty picture as it relates to Saudi Arabia,” Corker said. Based on the earlier intelligence he had reviewed, he added, “Everything points not to just Saudi Arabia, but to MBS,” referring to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “This could not have happened without his approval.”