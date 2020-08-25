NEW YORK • Up is down, down is up. President Donald Trump thanked CNN Tuesday for its Republican convention coverage, while Fox News heard complaints from some viewers that it wasn’t showing enough.
Trump’s tweet that he was “very appreciative” to CNN for showing the vast majority of the Republicans’ opening night program was also likely a coded message to Fox, the network of choice for many of the president’s fans.
The numbers illustrate why he cares: 45% of people following coverage of the convention’s last hour on the top six networks Monday were watching Fox News Channel, the Nielsen company said.
Overall, 17 million people watched the final hour of convention coverage on all networks Monday, down from 19.7 million who saw Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s first night last week. Fox’s audience was up 238%, but Democratic convention viewership beat Republicans on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.