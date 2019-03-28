CHICAGO • President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that the FBI and Department of Justice will review the “outrageous” case of Jussie Smollett in Chicago, calling it an “embarrassment” to the country.
Prosecutors infuriated Chicago’s police chief and mayor this week when they abruptly dropped 16 felony counts that accused the “Empire” actor of making a false police report about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in January.
The prosecution offered little explanation for the move and sealed the Smollett case, but authorities still insist the actor concocted the assault.
Prosecutors offered no additional information Thursday during a court hearing where media attorneys argued that the public has a right to know what happened.