Trump sees 'a little delay' for Kavanaugh; Dems dig in

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump grudgingly opened the door Monday to “a little delay” in a Senate vote on Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, even as top Republicans fought to prevent the accusation that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted a fellow high school student from morphing into a mortal blow to the nomination.
Kavanaugh and his now-public accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, each indicated a willingness to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the alleged incident.
But Republican leaders showed no interest in a public spectacle that would thrust Kavanaugh and Ford before television cameras with each offering dramatic — and no doubt conflicting — versions of what they say did or didn’t happen in the early 1980s.
Kavanaugh, 53, whose confirmation had until now seemed to be on a smooth trajectory, was seen arriving at the White House on Monday.
But Trump said he did not meet with his nominee and declined to say whether Kavanaugh had offered to withdraw, dismissing the question as “ridiculous.”
Republican Judiciary Committee aides planned to talk to Kavanaugh by telephone Monday evening about Ford’s allegations and hoped for a phone interview with Ford on Tuesday, said a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss arrangements that weren’t made public.
But top Senate Democrats said their party’s staff would not participate. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s top Democrat, cited the allegations’ “enormity and seriousness” and said the FBI should do the interviewing and let the committee decide whether to seek additional information.
Ford, now a psychology professor at California’s Palo Alto University, told The Washington Post that an intoxicated Kavanaugh corralled her into a bedroom at a Maryland party when she was around 15 and Kavanaugh was about 17, held her down on a bed, tried to undress her and held his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.
She said she got away when a companion of Kavanaugh jumped on him.
Kavanaugh said in a statement distributed by the White House Monday that he wanted to “refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”
A public hearing, coming as the #MeToo movement has galvanized liberal and female voters and cost prominent men their jobs, would be a politically jarring prelude to November elections for control of Congress. Republican lawmakers would not welcome it.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said that Ford “deserves to be heard” but in “an appropriate, precedented and respectful manner.” He said the normal process for digesting late-breaking information would involve phone calls with “at least” Kavanaugh and Ford.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., lauded Grassley for planning to handle the episode “by the book,” including bipartisan interviews of Kavanaugh and Ford.
No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Cornyn of Texas commended Grassley for seeking a procedure that “respects confidentiality.”
The committee has been scheduled to vote Thursday on the nomination with a vote by the full Senate soon after and, Republicans hope, Kavanaugh taking his place on the court for its new term on Oct. 1.
If that timetable slips, it would become increasingly difficult for Republicans to schedule a vote before the Nov. 6 elections.