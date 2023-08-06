WASHINGTON (WE) Former President Donald Trump bashed Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she said he looked like a "scared puppy."

In a post on the social media outlet Truth Social, the former president decried Pelosi. He called her a "sick and demented psycho," and implied she would go to Hell after she died.

"I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious," Trump wrote.

“'I saw a scared puppy,' she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that. I wasn’t “scared.” Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!"

Trump was referencing a recent appearance by Pelosi on MSNBC, where she discussed the former president's appearance at his arraignment for his third indictment.

"When I saw his coming out of his car, and this or that, I saw a scared puppy," she said.

Trump was indicted last week on four federal crimes, including conspiracy to defraud, obstruction and conspiracy of rights. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.