WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump said Wednesday the federal government’s coronavirus social distancing guidelines will be “fading out” when they expire Thursday, counting on states taking charge as they pivot to reopening .
The administration says the its cautionary guidance issued 45 days ago has been incorporated into recommendations given to the states on how they can begin gradually easing restrictions and reopening their economies.
“They’ll be fading out because now the governors are doing it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday as he met with John Bel Edwards, the Democratic governor of Louisiana.
Edwards told Trump that his state has turned the corner in its fight against the virus, meeting on a day that brought hopeful signs for a new treatment but also grim economic numbers.
The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter — a precursor to far grimmer reports that are expected this summer from the pandemic that has shut down much of the country and triggered a severe recession.
While Trump spoke confidently of the governors steering recovery in their states, transition is not going smoothly everywhere.
“I just wanted to congratulate you,” Trump said to Edwards, commending him on the job he’s done after New Orleans became one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots.
However, Edwards is currently under fire from Republican lawmakers in his state after he extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15. As he was in Washington, some GOP legislators were trying to rally support to take the extraordinary step of trying to override the governor’s emergency decision-making about the state’s outbreak.
During the meeting, Trump, who has both threatened to force states to reopen and said decisions will be left to them, confirmed the White House will not be extending its “30 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines when they expire Thursday.