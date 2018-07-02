WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump’s search for a Supreme Court nominee reached the interview stage Monday as he announced that he has spoken to at least four contenders, while remaining coy about his shortlist for a successor to retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.
“I had a very, very interesting morning,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he greeted visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. He described the candidates as “outstanding people” but did not name them, and added that he expects to meet soon with two or three more prospects.
Trump’s remarks, coming one week before his own July 9 deadline for a decision, stirred an already intense political standoff over the future of the high court, with the White House setting up a war room Monday to focus on the confirmation process and top Democrats attacking potential nominees.
Trump met Monday with four federal appeals court judges: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Amul Thapar and Raymond Kethledge, according to three people briefed on the meetings who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Another judge on Trump’s short list is federal appeals court Judge Thomas Hardiman, according to White House aides and senior Republicans.
Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett were cited by many Republicans as leading candidates for the court, but officials cautioned that the search remains fluid and that Trump is undecided. Kavanaugh, 53, a veteran of George W. Bush’s White House and a former Kennedy clerk, is a favorite of veteran GOP leaders, while Coney Barrett, 46, is being touted by conservatives who came to admire the former Notre Dame Law School professor during her acrimonious confirmation battle last year, when her Catholic faith became a flashpoint.
“Selecting a conservative female who’s intellectually qualified would maximize the president’s advantages in trying to get the votes he needs in the Senate and send a good signal to the country,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said, adding that “the human-interest side of things wouldn’t hurt.”
On Capitol Hill, Republicans, who hold a narrow 51-seat majority in the Senate, braced for challenges from Democrats and within their ranks, regardless of whom Trump taps.
“I think there will be a big national, campaign rage. But in the end, I’m confident we’ll get the judge confirmed,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.
But Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a Trump ally, made clear to associates that he has reservations about Kavanaugh, whose writing on President Barack Obama’s health-care law has bothered some conservatives. And Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a moderate, expressed concern that Trump’s list of candidates includes a “couple of people” who have “demonstrated hostility and an eagerness to overturn Roe v. Wade.”