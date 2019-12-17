WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump thanked Guatemala’s president Tuesday for becoming a more active partner in helping stem a tide of migrants seeking to gain asylum in the United States.
Trump praised President Jimmy Morales during the leader’s visit to the White House, an invitation that came after Guatemala in July signed a “safe third country” agreement with the United States that’s meant to slow the flow of migrants from Central America coming to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Under the agreement, migrants — including those fleeing from El Salvador and Honduras who cross into Guatemala before arriving at the U.S. border — are required to first apply for protections in Guatemala.
“In past administrations, they and others would not take people back, so we had very dangerous people in our country,” Trump said. “We never had agreements with anybody. They just wouldn’t take them back. Now, they take them back, and they take them back with open arms.”
Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted Morales and his wife, Marroquin Argueta de Morales, for the Oval Office visit months after Trump threatened Morales, as well as officials in El Salvador and Honduras, that he would pursue tariffs or withhold aid from the nations if a deal wasn’t reached.
Trump has sought to make bolstering security at the U.S.-Mexico border a signature issue of his presidency.