WASHINGTON • President Trump is claiming a groundswell of African American support in response to his comments denigrating Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings and his majority-black Baltimore district, despite polls showing consistently negative numbers.
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House on Tuesday, Trump claimed the building had been flooded with thousands of letters, emails and phone calls after his criticism of Baltimore thanking him for “getting involved” and exposing corruption.
“They really appreciate what I’m doing, and they’ve let me know it,” Trump said. The White House did not immediately provide any evidence backing up his claims.
Trump’s comments came in response to fierce backlash against his earlier remarks lashing out at Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and calling his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Trump also is under fire for his ongoing attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color, who he tweeted should “go back” to their countries — even though three of the four were born in the United States and all are U.S. citizens.
But Trump on Tuesday nonetheless declared himself “the least racist person” in the world, despite his recent comments and racist tweets. And he said “African American people love the job” he’s doing, despite the fact that numerous polls have shown African Americans are overwhelmingly negative in their assessments of his performance.
Approval among black Americans has hovered around 10% over the course of Trump’s presidency, according to Gallup polling, with 8% approving in June.
And a new Quinnipiac University poll out Tuesday found that 80% of registered African American voters think Trump is racist, versus 11% who think he’s not.
Vice President Mike Pence defended Trump, pointing to the low black unemployment rate and criminal justice reform legislation that Trump signed into law last year.
But Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, accused Trump of exaggerating the economic gains that African Americans have made since he took office and noted the continued racial gap.