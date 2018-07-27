President Donald Trump this week embraced components of global trade deals he has rejected in the past, in a preliminary agreement with the European Union, American and European trade experts and diplomats said Thursday.
Speaking to a crowd of steelworkers Thursday in Granite City, Illinois, Trump touted a "historic agreement" with the European Union, and said his administration's tough trade strategy is working, and making up for unfair trade deals in the past. "This is the time to straighten out the worst trade deals ever made by any country on Earth ever in history," he said.
But the deals the administration has reached fall short of Trump's broad aim of rebalancing U.S. trade relations with the rest of the world - and in some instances adopt elements of past agreements the president is intent on breaking.
Trump's agreement this week with the European Union and a renegotiation earlier this year of a trade deal with South Korea bear similarities to deals that were in place or being negotiated before Trump took office, the analysts and diplomats said.
A key piece of the agreement Trump reached with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to ease escalating trade tensions and forestall further tariffs called for both sides to "work together toward zero tariffs" on non-auto industrial goods, such as aircraft engines and turbines.
That was also a goal of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, or TTIP, a proposed deal that the United States and the European Union were negotiating under the Obama administration and that subsequently withered.
"There does seem to be a lot of similarity in what Trump wants to achieve and what the TTIP tried to accomplish," said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University.
Wednesday's joint statement from Juncker and Trump also called for easing trade barriers in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, aims that were part of TTIP, said Anthony Gardner, who was U.S. ambassador to the European Union during the Obama administration.
The Trump administration's reworking of a trade deal with South Korea included some improvements for Washington, including a Korean agreement to restrict its steel exports to the United States, trade experts said.
But Jeff Moon, who was assistant U.S. trade representative to China during the Obama administration, said the new deal was largely similar to the previous one, "because it wasn't that bad a deal."