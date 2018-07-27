WASHINGTON • Rarely has an RSVP been so complicated.
President Trump is open to visiting Moscow — if he gets a formal invitation from Vladimir Putin, the White House said Friday. Russian President Putin said he’s game for a trip to Washington — but his answer came only after Trump retracted his invitation for a fall sit-down.
The awkward back and forth is the latest round of summit drama flowing from the two leaders’ controversial first meeting in Helsinki this month. It underscores Trump’s eagerness to forge a warmer relationship with Putin, though the Russian does not appear to share the urgency and Trump’s allies in Washington are watching with frustration.
Trump’s tentative yes to a Moscow trip comes even as lawmakers are still pushing for details about what he and Putin discussed in Helsinki. The president has been widely criticized for failing to publicly denounce Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election and appearing to accept Putin’s denials of such activity.
Trump’s response to the criticism — an abrupt invitation for a second meeting in Washington in the fall — got an ice-cold reception from Republicans facing tough midterm elections. Moscow was lukewarm and did not immediately accept. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Wednesday plans for a visit would be delayed until 2019. He cited special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling.
But the possibility of a Trump trip to Moscow emerged Friday after Putin said he was ready to invite Trump — or to visit Washington if conditions are right.
“I understand very well what President Trump said: He has the wish to conduct further meetings,” Putin said. “I am ready for this. We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. By the way, he has such an invitation, I told him of this. I am prepared to go to Washington, but, I repeat, if the appropriate conditions for work are created.”
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded that Trump “looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a reciprocal formal invitation.”
But it’s just talk at this point.
It’s part of “a power game between Putin and Trump,” said Alina Polyakova of the Brookings Institution. She said the Kremlin drove the entire process in Helsinki, and “we’re seeing that again now.”
Trump is hardly in a strong position because “the Helsinki summit was such a fiasco,” said James Goldgeier of the Council on Foreign Relations.
A Putin visit to Washington between now and January “could have a lot of poor optics,” he said, and “it’s really hard to see the upside” of a Trump trip to Moscow.