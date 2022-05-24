LITTLE ROCK, Ark. • Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders won the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday after a campaign where she focused primarily on national issues and criticizing President Joe Biden.
Sanders defeated former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn, who mounted a long shot bid for the GOP nomination in the primary.
Nuclear engineer and ordained minister Chris Jones won the Democratic nomination for governor.
Sanders was endorsed by her former boss, former President Donald Trump, and shattered fundraising records since entering the race last year.
Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, blanketed the state with ads going after Biden on issues like inflation and vowing to fight the “radical left.”
“As governor, I will say no to Biden and the radical left’s agenda,” Sanders says in one of her TV ads.
Sanders, accompanied by her husband and three children, cast her ballot in Little Rock shortly after polls opened Tuesday.
John Boozman wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arkansas primary election.
In Georgia’s primary: Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia easily dispatched with Donald Trump’s hand-picked challenger David Perdue in a Republican primary in a critical swing state.
Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what will be one of the nation’s most consequential governor’s races.
Kemp ultimately emerged as a powerful candidate able to draw prolific fundraising totals that helped him flood Georgia with television and other ads.
He tapped into the power of his office to show voters what he could do for them, unveiling a $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai Motor plant near Savannah in the final days of the campaign.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will face Republican football legend Herschel Walker for a coveted Senate seat in Georgia after both handily defeated primary challengers on Tuesday to set up a historic, high-stakes showdown.
Walker, who is backed by former President Trump, defeated five GOP challengers in his race, clearing the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff.
Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey.
The general election matchup between Warnock and Walker marks the first time that two major party candidates for U.S. Senate in Georgia are Black.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won her primary election in the state’s 14th congressional district, despite a first term notable for her conspiracy theories and controversy.
Early voting totals in Georgia suggested enormous voter interest — especially on the Republican side.
Through last Friday, 857,401 voters had cast early ballots, including 795,567 who voted early in-person, according to the secretary of state.
That included 483,149 votes cast by Republicans and 368,949 by Democrats.
Those figures shattered early voting turnout in the 2020 presidential election, when a total of 254,883 Georgians voted early.