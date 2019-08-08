WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump on Thursday named Joseph Maguire, the nation’s top counterterrorism official, as acting national intelligence director, part of a leadership shake-up at the agency that oversees 17 U.S. spy agencies.
Maguire will become acting director Aug. 15, the same day National Intelligence Director Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect. It’s also the same day deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon will be walking out the door. Democrats accused Trump of pushing out two dedicated intelligence professionals.
“Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010,” Trump tweeted. “He commanded at every level, including the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University. I have no doubt he will do a great job!”
Coats also praised Maguire, saying in a statement that he “has had a long, distinguished career” and will lead the intelligence community with distinction.
It’s unclear if Trump, who has had an uneven relationship with the intelligence agencies since he took office, plans to also nominate Maguire to formally replace Coats.
After Coats announced his retirement late last month, the president nominated Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the new director of national intelligence. But Ratcliffe removed himself from consideration after just five days amid criticism about his lack of intelligence experience and qualifications for the job.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has been in upheaval since Coats, who had bumped elbows with Trump, announced late last month that he was stepping down as of Aug. 15. Then on Thursday, Gordon, who has worked in the intelligence field for three decades, announced she was leaving the same day as Coats.
“Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career,” Trump tweeted Thursday.
Despite Trump’s praise, it was clear that she was not going to be named acting director or be nominated to replace Coats as the new director. A person familiar with the personnel decisions said Gordon spoke to Trump twice in the past week. The individual was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision and spoke only on condition of anonymity. In her two-paragraph letter to Trump dated Thursday, Gordon thanked the president for the opportunity to serve the nation as deputy national intelligence director for two years.
“As you ask a new leadership team to take the helm, I will resign my position effective 15 August, 2019, and will subsequently retire from federal service,” she wrote.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., said in a statement that Gordon’s departure is a “significant loss” to the intelligence community and she had been a “stalwart partner” to the intelligence panel. But he also praised Maguire, whom he said he has known for some time. “I have confidence in his ability to step into this critical role,” Burr said.
Maguire retired from the navy after 36 years of military service.