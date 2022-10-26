WASHINGTON • Former President Donald Trump is filling up his schedule in the final days leading up to the midterm elections, another sign that the Republican standard-bearer is far from slowing down as anticipation builds for a 2024 run.
At least four rallies were announced by Trump’s Save America PAC on Wednesday, all geared toward boosting high-profile candidates in key states as Republicans hope to rally support sufficient to take back power in the House and Senate.
Boasting an effort to “advance the MAGA agenda,” Trump’s group said the former president is lining up behind his endorsed candidates, first in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 3, to advocate Republicans such as Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Trump will then hold a rally in Latrobe, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 5, where he has endorsed candidates such as state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate. And after that, Trump is slated to host a “Get Out the Vote Rally” with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was once a bitter rival in the 2016 presidential primaries, in Miami on Sunday, Nov. 6.
On the eve of the midterm elections, taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Trump will stump for candidates including his pick for Senate J.D. Vance in Vandalia, Ohio, on Monday.
All this is happening as speculation grows regarding a prospective 2024 run. Trump has heavily hinted that he plans to commit to a third campaign for the White House in 2024 but has not formally declared his candidacy. “I will probably have to do it again,” he said at a rally this past weekend.
At that rally in Texas, Trump’s marquee Boeing 757, “Trump Force One,” made a comeback after it was mothballed during his presidency. It was a common sight during his 2016 campaign.
And if that wasn’t enough, another indication that Trump is serious about 2024 was a Washington Post report this week that said veteran Virginia GOP operative Chris LaCivita is in talks to take a lead role in a prospective campaign.