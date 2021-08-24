Former President Donald Trump is launching a new campaign-style advertisement on digital platforms attacking President Joe Biden, criticizing his embattled successor's handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The 90-second spot, referring to Biden as the "surrenderer-in-chief," is a montage of still photographs and video clips depicting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and chaos in Kabul as Americans and their Afghan allies struggle to secure their evacuation from the South-Central Asian nation.
Private sector steps up: Filling Afghan withdrawal shortfall
00:29
/
04:09
BIDEN CITES TERRORIST RISKS TO TROOPS AS HE TELLS ALLIES US STILL LEAVING AFGHANISTAN ON AUG. 31
Save America, Trump's political action committee, is airing the advertisement, which was scheduled to hit digital platforms Tuesday.
Surrenderer-In-Chief: Joe Biden lied to America and to the World when he told us “America was back.” Instead, he surrendered to the Taliban, and left Americans behind to die in Afghanistan. It's time to KNOW the TRUTH!https://t.co/SN7GZBsaMR pic.twitter.com/UKoWrsnXGi
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2021
"Joe Biden lied to America and to the World when he told us 'America was back.' Instead, he surrendered to the Taliban, and left Americans behind to die in Afghanistan," a spokesman for Save America said in a statement.