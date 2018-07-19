WASHINGTON • President Trump “disagrees” with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to allow the U.S. to question 12 Russians accused of interfering in the 2016 election in exchange for permitting Russia to interview Americans the Kremlin accuses of unspecified crimes, the White House said Thursday.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the proposal was “made in sincerity” by Putin, but Trump “disagrees with it.” She said the U.S. hopes Putin will have the Russians indicted on charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice “come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt.”
In an afternoon of swift Washington political stagecraft, the White House rejected Putin’s offer as the Republican-controlled Senate prepared to issue a rebuke to Trump by going on record against it. After Trump backed down, the Senate approved a nonbinding resolution opposing it by a vote of 98-0.
Putin made what Trump called an “incredible offer” during a joint press conference concluding their summit in Helsinki, for which Trump received bipartisan condemnation at home.
The White House had said Wednesday it was under consideration, even though the State Department called Russia’s allegations against the Americans “absurd.” In an interview with The Christian Broadcasting Network on Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “that’s not going to happen.
“The administration is not going to send, force Americans to travel to Russia to be interrogated by Vladimir Putin and his team,” Pompeo said.
The Russian claims against the Americans, including former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, involve allegations of fraud and corruption. Congressional Republicans have criticized the White House for even considering the offer, while McFaul has called it a “ridiculous request from Putin.”
Pushing back against criticism of his Putin meeting, Trump said Thursday he wants another meeting with Putin to start implementing ideas they discussed in Helsinki, casting the summit as a starting point for progress on a number of shared concerns.
Trump also accused the news media of trying to provoke a confrontation with Moscow that could lead to war, although concerns about the meeting have been raised by a broad cross-section of Republicans and Democrats.