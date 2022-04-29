NEW YORK • Former President Donald Trump’s request to lift a contempt of court ruling against him was denied Friday after he filed a sworn affidavit earlier in the day.
Trump swore that he does not possess any of the documents subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, that are at the heart of the $10,000-per-day civil contempt of court decision against him, but a New York judge ruled that was insufficient.
“Mr. Trump’s personal affidavit is completely devoid of any useful detail,” wrote New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron. “Notably it fails to state where he kept his files, how his files were stored in the regular course of business, who had access to such files, what, if any, the retention policy was for such files, and, importantly where he believes the files are located.”
Engoron called on Trump’s legal team to submit more detailed information in the affidavit, keeping the contempt of court order in place, including the $10,000-a-day fine, until Trump complies. The former president was found in civil contempt of court Monday and ordered to pay $10,000 for each day he failed to comply with the subpoena request from James. Trump’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal against that finding Wednesday, arguing he sufficiently complied with the subpoena request.
“To the best of my knowledge, I do not have any of the documents requested in the subpoena dated December 1, 2021, in my personal possession, and if there are any documents responsive to the subpoena I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization,” Trump swore in a two-paragraph statement filed Friday. Andrew Amer, a lawyer for the AG’s office, said Trump’s affidavit is insufficient to overturn, CBS reported.