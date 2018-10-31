WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump pushed forward with his vow to end birthright citizenship on Wednesday, even as it put him in open conflict with a key leader in his party.
The president in tweets said he was willing to take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court over the constitutionality of an executive order that would deny children born in the United States to parents in the country illegally automatic citizenship under the 14th Amendment.
He also used Twitter to harshly criticize House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who a day earlier said that Trump could not carry out such an act.
“Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!” Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!”
The extraordinary rebuke from Trump came one day after Ryan pushed back on the president’s remarks on the issue, saying “you cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”
Ryan, who is not running for re-election, was in Kentucky on Tuesday campaigning for Rep. Garland Barr when he responded to Trump’s comments about birthright citizenship. Democrats could gain control of the House if they flip 23 Republican-held seats in next week’s election.
In remarks to reporters Wednesday evening before leaving Washington for a rally in Florida, Trump said the issue of birthright citizenship is “much less complex” than people think. He also maintained that a constitutional amendment would not be required and that the change could be achieved through “a simple vote in Congress” or an executive order.
Trump vowed in tweets earlier Wednesday to end the 150-year-old practice “one way or the other,” seeming to leave the door open to either congressional action or a constitutional amendment, which many legal scholars say would be necessary to achieve his aims.
Trump also said the issue would ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.
Trump is seeking to end the long-standing right to U.S. citizenship for children born to noncitizens in the U.S., a policy that he said in his tweets “costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens.”
On Tuesday, leading Democrats and immigrants rights activists blasted Trump’s pledge to issue an executive order, and Ryan dismissed the idea during a radio interview, saying it is not consistent with the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, meanwhile, said the issue is one on which Congress, not the president, should take the lead.
In his Wednesday tweet, Trump asserted that birthright citizenship is not subject to the 14th Amendment because of the inclusion of the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”
Legal experts have debated for years how to interpret the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment, but the consensus is one-sided: Most agree that it in fact grants citizenship to those born on U.S. soil.