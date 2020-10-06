WASHINGTON (WE) Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified Russia investigation documents on Tuesday, including handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan showing he briefed President Barack Obama in 2016 on an unverified Russian intelligence report claiming that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton planned on tying then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia’s hack of the Democratic National Committee to distract from her use of a private email server.
“At the direction of the President of the United States, I have declassified the enclosed documents, inclusive of redactions. These documents are responsive to ongoing congressional oversight and investigation requests,” Trump's intelligence chief said in a one-page letter to the Republican and Democratic leaders on the House and Senate intelligence committees, accompanied by two heavily redacted documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. The first was a September 2016 investigative referral from the CIA to former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Operations Peter Strzok, and the second was Brennan’s notes on the purported July 2016 plan approved by Clinton.
This follows a letter from Ratcliffe, who oversees the nation’s 17 spy agencies, released last week that revealed Obama was briefed by Brennan in the summer of 2016 about this unverified Russian intelligence analysis.
“We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan wrote in the two pages of almost entirely redacted handwritten notes. “CITE alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 28 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service."
The rest of Brennan’s notes are almost entirely blacked out. “POTUS“ (a reference to Obama) is written in the margin, followed by two redacted bullet points and one bullet point saying, “Any evidence of collaboration between Trump campaign + Russia.” “JC” (a possible reference to then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper) is also written in the margin, followed by five redacted bullet points. “Denis” (a likely reference to then-Chief of Staff Denis McDonough) is followed by one redacted bullet point, and then “Susan” (a possible reference to then-national security adviser Susan Rice) is followed by what appear to be five more redacted bullet points.
The newly declassified records also include a partially blacked out CIA referral memorandum addressed to Comey and sent to the attention of Strzok on Sept. 7, 2016.
The notes state: “Per FBI verbal request, CIA provides the below examples of information the CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell has gleaned to date [Source revealing information redacted]: [REDACTED] An exchange [REDACTED] discussing U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server. [Redacted] According to open sources, Guccifer 2.0 is an individual or group of hackers whom U.S. officials believe is tied to Russian intelligence services. Also per open sources, Guccifer 2.0 claimed credit for hacking the Democratic National Committee this year.”
The CIA also warned: “This memorandum contains sensitive information that could be source revealing. It should be handled with particular attention to compartmentation and need-to-know. To avoid the possible compromise of the source, any investigative action taken in response to the information below should be coordinated in advance with Chief Counterintelligence Mission Center, Legal. It may not be used in any legal proceeding — including FISA applications — without prior approval.”