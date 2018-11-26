WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump Monday rejected a central conclusion of a dire report on the economic costs of climate change released by his administration.
But economists said the National Climate Assessment’s warning of hundreds of billions of dollars a year in global warming costs is pretty much on the money.
The climate report, quietly unveiled Friday, warned that natural disasters are worsening in the United States because of global warming.
It said warming-charged extremes “have already become more frequent, intense, widespread or of long duration.” The report noted the last few years have smashed U.S. records for damaging weather, costing nearly $400 billion since 2015.
The president said he read some of the report “and it’s fine” but not the part about the economic impact.
“I don’t believe it,” Trump said, adding that if “every other place on Earth is dirty, that’s not so good.”
Nearly every country in the world in 2015 pledged to reduce or slow the growth of carbon dioxide emissions, the chief greenhouse gas.
Earlier, the White House also played down the report.