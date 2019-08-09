WASHINGTON • President Trump expressed hopes that Republicans would join with Democrats to consider proposals expanding background checks following a pair of mass shootings last week, adding that he believes the National Rifle Association wouldn’t stand in the way of the effort.
“We have tremendous support for really common-sense, sensible, important background checks,” the president told reporters Friday before departing for fundraising events in New York.
Following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that killed 31 people, the president has spoken privately with House and Senate leaders in recent days, though lawmakers don’t appear close to finding a bipartisan path forward on gun legislation. Trump has also spoken to NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre.
“I think in the end, Wayne and the NRA will either be there or maybe will be a little bit more neutral,” Trump said.
Trump’s optimism about the NRA appears to conflict with a statement the group released on Thursday. Though LaPierre declined to discuss his private conversations, he said the NRA “opposes any legislation that unfairly infringes upon the rights of law-abiding citizens.” He added that the “proposals being discussed by many would not have prevented the horrific tragedies in El Paso and Dayton.”
The president also argued that Republican lawmakers, long opposed to expanded background checks, were more open to considering the matter.
“I don’t think I’m different, but I think the Senate is different. I think other people in the House are different,” Trump said. “I think that people that maybe had their arm up a couple of years ago, maybe they feel differently.”
He added, “I think we can get something good done.”
Congress has struggled for years to approve significant gun legislation, despite frequent calls for major reform after past mass shootings. The House passed background-check bills earlier this year, but they haven’t been taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said they told Trump on a phone call Thursday that the best way forward was for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to have the Senate take up their background-check bills and for the president to sign them into law.
They said the president “gave us his assurances that he would review the bipartisan House-passed legislation and understood our interest in moving as quickly as possible to help save lives.”
McConnell said in a radio interview Thursday that at least two types of proposals would be “front and center” in the Senate’s deliberations: measures to expand background checks and to extend grants to states enacting what are known as “red-flag laws” temporarily blocking dangerous people’s access to guns. McConnell didn’t endorse a specific policy or commit to immediately calling back lawmakers to debate the measures.
The president said McConnell is “totally on board” with his commitment to passing gun reforms, but McConnell’s office reiterated Friday that he hadn’t embraced a specific proposal.
In his remarks on background checks, it isn’t clear whether Trump was referring specifically to a proposal to expand background checks to include online gun sales and transactions at gun shows, or to red-flag laws. Congressional Republicans have expressed more support in recent days for the latter idea than the former. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for clarification.
Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Trump also called for measures enabling law enforcement to more easily track potentially violent or illegal activity by minors.
“He did some things that were really bad. His school knew about it. When he turned 18, everything was expunged,” the president said, referring to Connor Betts, the Dayton shooter.
The White House has been reviewing possible legislative and executive actions in response to the shootings. While the president was in New York, administration staff met Friday afternoon with technology company representatives to discuss online violent extremism, according to a White House spokesman. A Trump administration official said representatives from Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Google and Amazon were invited to attend.
The White House said in a statement following the meeting that the discussion focused on “how technology can be leveraged to identify potential threats, to provide help to individuals exhibiting potentially violent behavior, and to combat domestic terror.” Michael Beckerman, the president of the Internet Association, a trade group that represents the companies that attended, said the executives detailed how the companies use technology and manual reviews by employees to prevent the spread of violent or hateful online content.
“Hate and violent extremism are a society-wide problem and cannot be solved solely online,” Beckerman said in a statement, adding that members of his group “are committed to playing an outsize role in combating the problem.”
Trump, in a Monday speech on the shootings, called on the Justice Department to work with social media companies to “develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike.”
On Twitter earlier Friday, Trump was similarly hopeful that Congress could take action to address the shootings. “Serious discussions are taking place between House and Senate leadership on meaningful Background Checks,” Trump tweeted. “Guns should not be placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people.”