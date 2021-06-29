WASHINGTON • Former NFL player Herschel Walker will rush to the end zone in Washington, D.C., with a Senate challenge to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, according to former President Donald Trump.
Trump, who has long encouraged Walker’s political ambitions, said the former Heisman winner and Georgia Bulldog “told (him) he’s going to” run for the seat during a recent dinner, adding he would likely win.
“I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel,” Trump told the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.
The former president also offered words of praise for Walker, calling him “a great guy,” “a patriot,” “a very loyal person,” and “a very strong person.”
“They love him in Georgia. I’ll tell you. He was the greatest running back in the history of the state ... He is a fantastic guy, and they love him,” Trump said.
Walker, who has aligned himself with the former president, said in April he and his family are prayerfully considering whether he should challenge Warnock in Georgia’s upcoming Senate race.
“I’m very honored that they would consider me running for the Senate, and my family, we’re still going through this process of praying and really considering it ... and people want me to decide right now, and I said, ‘Guys, I’m going to take my time because this is a very serious, serious thing,’” he told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning.
“But I will tell you this: Herschel Walker believes in God, I believe in this country, I believe in the people, and I’m going to fight for the people of Georgia if I run, so just stay tuned ... It’s going to be exciting.”
Warnock, who ousted incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the state’s 2020 special election, will have to defend his seat in 2022 if he wants to earn a full six-year term. Loeffler was appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp in January 2020 after then-incumbent Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned in December 2019 due to deteriorating health.
Walker is considered a top prospect to challenge Warnock. A poll released in March showed him narrowly defeating the incumbent Democrat in a head-to-head contest. Other would-be challengers are reportedly sitting on the sidelines as they await Walker’s decision.