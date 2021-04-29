PALM BEACH, FLA. (WE) Former President Donald Trump said he is "100%" considering a 2024 run and floated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a possible running mate.
"I ran twice, and the second time I got 12 million more votes than the first time,” Trump said in a Thursday morning interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.
When asked whether he would consider having DeSantis as his running mate, Trump said, "He is a friend of mine. Certainly, Ron would be considered."
"I endorsed Ron, and after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocket ship," the former president said of DeSantis. "He's done a great job as governor. They like that. ... I'm just saying what I read and you read. They love that ticket."
In the event of a 2024 run, Trump said protecting the Second Amendment, tax policy, energy independence, and immigration would be his priorities.
"The border has to be brought back to where I had it," he said.
On Wednesday, Trump told conservative commentator Dan Bongino that if he is to run, he would likely announce "right after" the 2022 midterm elections.
DeSantis has also fueled speculation that he may be considering a presidential run of his own. The Florida governor will reportedly visit the battleground state of Pennsylvania on May 20 to speak to the Allegheny County Republican Party.