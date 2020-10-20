SAVANNAH, Ga. • A mining company said Tuesday that it plans to dig for minerals without a federal permit at the edge of the vast wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp, a big step for a once-embattled project that’s now benefiting from the Trump administration’s rollback of environmental rules.
For more than a year, Twin Pines Minerals pursued a permit under the federal Clean Water Act to mine less than 4 miles from the home of the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River. Conservationists worry mining could cause irreparable harm to a fragile ecosystem that serves as a habitat for alligators, bald eagles and other protected species.
The Army Corps of Engineers, the agency handling the permit request, recently concluded most of the wetlands that would be drained or otherwise affected by the proposed mine are no longer protected under federal rules recently revised at the direction of the White House.
Twin Pines President Steve Ingle said in a statement Tuesday that his company is moving ahead with plans to mine on nearly 600 acres near the Georgia-Florida line.
“Because waters of the United States will not be affected,” Ingle said, “no federal permits will be required.”
Allowing the mining project to bypass federal permitting threatens “a conservation tragedy,” said Christian Hunt of the environmental group Defenders of Wildlife. Others called the decision an early consequence of a sweeping policy change that’s made waterways more vulnerable to pollution and destruction from development, industry and farms.
“These decisions are being made across the country, and we’re only starting to see the consequences,” said Greg Gisler, a senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center. “I think what we’ll see over the next several months, until this rule is thrown out or changes, is that we’re going to lose the streams and wetlands that we depend on.”
In January, heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps signed the policy change narrowing the types of waterways that qualify for federal protection under the half-century-old Clean Water Act.