WASHINGTON • President Trump has ignited a firestorm of criticism and charges he is politicizing the military by faulting a war hero for not killing Osama bin Laden sooner.
Trump took verbal shots at retired Adm. William McRaven in a weekend Fox News interview in which he also asserted that the former Navy SEAL and former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command was a “backer” of Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and a supporter of President Obama.
“Disgusting,” George W. Bush administration counterterroriswm adviser Fran Townsend tweeted Monday about Trump’s comments.
Leon Panetta, CIA director during the bin Laden raid and later a secretary of defense, said Trump owed an apology to McRaven and to all of those in the military and intelligence agencies who played a role in tracking down the al-Qaida leader and carrying out the risky raid into Pakistan. He called Trump’s remark “patently ridiculous.”
The controversy follows a pattern of concerns raised by former senior military officers about Trump’s grasp of the military’s role.
McRaven told CNN he is a fan both of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, having served under them. “I admire all presidents, regardless of their political party, who uphold the dignity of the office and who use that office to bring the nation together in challenging times,” he said pointedly.
McRaven has lambasted Trump for repeatedly calling the news media the “enemy of the people.”