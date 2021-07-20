WASHINGTON • Thomas Barrack, who spearheaded the inaugural fund for former President Donald Trump in 2017, was arrested and charged Tuesday with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
The Justice Department unveiled a seven-count indictment charging Barrack and his co-defendants related to “unlawful efforts to advance the interests of the United Arab Emirates in the United States at the direction of senior UAE officials by influencing the foreign policy positions of the campaign of a candidate in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and, subsequently, the foreign policy positions of the U.S. government in the incoming administration, as well as seeking to influence public opinion in favor of UAE interests.”
Barrack, the founder of private equity firm Colony Capital, was charged along with employee Matthew Grimes of Colorado and UAE national Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, with the trio accused of “acting and conspiring to act as agents of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018.”
Barrack was also hit with charges related to obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements during a June 2019 interview with federal law enforcement, with investigators saying Barrack “falsely” denied that Alshahhi had ever asked him to take any actions on behalf of the UAE.
Barrack served as an informal Trump campaign adviser in 2016 and as the chairman of Trump’s presidential inaugural committee between November 2016 and January 2017 after his victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Robert Mueller’s special counsel report stated that Barrack and longtime Trump associate Roger Stone “both recommended” that Trump hire Paul Manafort to run his presidential campaign and that “in early 2016, at Manafort’s request, Barrack suggested to Trump that Manafort join the Campaign to manage the Republican Convention.” Manafort and Stone would both be convicted of crimes stemming from Mueller’s investigation.
The DOJ said Barrack “informally advised senior U.S. government officials on issues related to U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East” beginning in early 2017 and “also sought appointment to a senior role in the U.S. government, including the role of Special Envoy to the Middle East.”