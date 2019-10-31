WASHINGTON • The explosive allegations have been largely corroborated. The whistleblower’s identity is legally protected. But conservative allies of President Donald Trump are trying to unmask the intelligence community official whose complaint served as the catalyst for Democrat-led impeachment probe.
The CIA official’s identity has been cloaked in secrecy since the September revelation of the whistleblower complaint that raised alarms about the president’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In the July 25 call, Trump pressed the new leader of the eastern European country to investigate Trump’s political rivals.
The whistleblower’s secondhand account of the call provided a roadmap for House Democrats investigating whether the president and others in his orbit pressured Ukraine to probe political opponents, including former Vice President Joe Biden. Now the Washington guessing game over the whistleblower’s identity is taking a more perilous turn as Trump allies, relying on scant biographical details, work to pierce the person’s anonymity in a bid to defend the president.
Congressional Republicans on Thursday seized on conservative media reports that purported to identify the whistleblower.
“If the reports about the whistleblower’s identity are true, it raises grave, fundamental concerns about the basis of this Ukraine investigation,” tweeted Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a staunch Trump defender, tweeted out a link to a report about the whistleblower’s identity.
Speaking on the House floor ahead of a vote to formalize the impeachment investigation, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, complained that the process had begun “based on an anonymous whistleblower with no first-hand knowledge who has a bias against the president, who worked with Vice President Biden.”
The fight over the whistleblower’s identity is likely to accelerate as Democrats prepare to move forward with public impeachment hearings. Republicans have already indicated they would seek to try to force the whistleblower to testify publicly.
U.S. whistleblower laws exist to protect the identities and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials. Lawmakers in both parties have historically backed those protections.
The Associated Press typically does not reveal the identity of whistleblowers.
In a closed-door hearing Tuesday with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who handled Ukraine issues at the National Security Council, Democrats tried to stop Republican attempts to ask questions meant to unmask the whistleblower. Republicans tried to press Vindman to reveal whom he had discussed the Zelenskiy call with, aiming to call them as witnesses, but said he would not answer.