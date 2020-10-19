The Trump administration will be investigated over whether it interfered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, the Government Accountability Office announced Monday.
On Oct. 1, 30 Democratic senators sent a letter to the Health and Human Services inspector general requesting “an immediate investigation into allegations of political interference with public health information at the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.”
Their letter expressed “alarm regarding reports of widespread and ongoing political interference in our nation’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The senators wrote that “the consistent pattern running through these reports of political interference is the ongoing effort to minimize the seriousness of the virus.”
A number of reports have outlined aspects of the alleged political interference concerning the CDC and the FDA. In September, when CDC Director Robert Redfield pushed back against claims from the administration about the timeline of the coronavirus vaccine, President Trump said he was “confused” and then criticized Redfield for saying that “the most important, powerful public health tool we have” to combat the coronavirus pandemic was mask-wearing.
White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas has also claimed that Redfield “misstated” coronavirus data during his Senate hearing, and Redfield was later overheard saying that “everything (Atlas) says is false.”
The GAO said it would begin its investigation by January.