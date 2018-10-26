WASHINGTON • With midterm elections less than two weeks away, President Donald Trump is pushing a plan to lower prices for some prescription drugs, and Friday it put his administration on a collision course with the pharmaceutical industry.
Top administration officials pushed back on drugmakers’ charge that the plan would import “socialized” price controls. Trump wants to tie what Medicare pays for certain drugs to much lower prices paid in other economically advanced countries.
Some Capitol Hill Republicans seemed cool to the plan, and it was unclear if Trump’s move would yield political dividends. Consumers would not pocket savings right away.
Trump has long promised sweeping action to attack drug prices, and health care is high among voters’ concerns ahead of the Nov. 6 elections. But it’s Democrats who seem to be making political headway, with issues such as maintaining protections for pre-existing conditions and Medicaid expansion.
Announcing his plan on Thursday, Trump linked the prices Americans complain about to one of his longstanding grievances: foreign countries the president says are taking advantage of U.S. research breakthroughs.
“We are taking aim at the global freeloading that forces American consumers to subsidize lower prices in foreign countries through higher prices in our country,” he said at the Department of Health and Human Services.
But consumers take note:
• The plan would not apply to medicines people buy at the pharmacy, just ones administered in a doctor’s office, as are many cancer medications and drugs for immune system problems.
• Don’t expect immediate rollbacks. Officials said the complex proposal could take more than a year to put into effect.
In another twist, the plan is structured as an experiment through a Medicare innovation center empowered to seek savings by the Affordable Care Act. That’s the law also known as “Obamacare,” which Trump is committed to repealing.