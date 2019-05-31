JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The truck driver accused of causing a fiery 28-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people and injured 10 others won't have to wear a GPS monitoring device as a condition of his bond, a judge ruled during a court hearing on Friday.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is free after he posting a $400,000 bail nearly two weeks ago on May 18. Under stipulations of his bond, he’s required to stay in Colorado and is not allowed to drive a commercial vehicle. His family previously said that online fundraisers helped raise thousands for the bond money.
Prosecutors requested that Aguilera-Mederos be required to wear a GPS monitor, but the judge denied that on Friday.
