Mine Waste Spill-Anniversary
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015 file photo, water flows through a series of sediment retention ponds built to reduce heavy metal and chemical contaminants from the Gold King Mine wastewater accident, in the spillway about a quarter mile downstream from the mine outside Silverton, Colo. A year after a mine waste spill, residents are taking a break from the aftermath for a party that includes a specially brewed beer the color of the spill. They're also taking a few jabs at the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which accidentally caused the 3-million-gallon spill at the Gold King Mine on Aug. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

 Brennan Linsley
SILVERTON — A truck hauling waste from a Colorado mine that caused a massive spill three years ago crashed into a creek Monday, spilling at least some of its load into the water.

The driver wasn't severely injured, but about 9 cubic yards of waste sludge spilled into the creek.

The sludge is a byproduct of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency treatment plant that is cleaning up water draining from the inactive Gold King mine. The EPA has said the sludge is not hazardous.

Authorities say it doesn't appear the truck spilled any fuel.

The Gold King was the source of a 2015 spill that released 3 million gallons of potentially toxic wastewater, polluting rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

