MEXICO CITY • Tropical Storm Rosa soaked northwestern Mexico with heavy rains as it neared the Baja California Peninsula on Monday and was projected to extend into a drenching of the U.S. Southwest.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of Rosa, which was a hurricane until late Sunday, should hit Baja California and Sonora late Monday, bringing 3 to 6 inches of rain.
It’s then expected to move quickly northwestward as it weakens, bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain to central and southern Arizona and 1 to 2 inches to the rest of the desert Southwest, Central Rockies and Great Basin. Some isolated areas might see even more precipitation.
Rosa’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to 40 mph as of Monday afternoon, and the storm’s center was about 70 miles (west-northwest of Punta Eugenia in Mexico. It was heading north-northeast at 10 mph.