On Saturday, March 18, thirty-two members of the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club (TLWC) picked up saws, drills, sanders, and hammers and built 10 full beds.

The beds were for the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). Members also donated bedding sets to outfit the beds in addition to cash donations. This is the second year that TLWC members have worked with SHP.

SHP is a 100% volunteer organization dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering high quality beds for the hundreds of children in our community who go to sleep each night on couches, blankets or even the floor because their families simply cannot afford to purchase a bed of their own for them.

SHP’s Colorado Springs Chapter welcomes volunteers of all skill levels at the bed-building events, and they are open to everyone 8 years of age or older (although children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian). The group’s trained team of volunteers are on hand to guide everyone through the process.

SHP also accepts tax deductible donations, as well as donations of new bedding to help children in the area. To contribute to Sleep In Heavenly Peace, or to find out how to become a volunteer and help build beds, visit shpbeds.org.

TLWC is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, Every year, nearly 50 members also ring the bell during the holidays for the Salvation Army in partnership with Monument Hill Kiwanis. Coming up later this year, members will participate in Creek Week cleanup along Fountain Creek and will volunteer as family hosts for the Bob Telmosse Christmas Giveaway in December. More information about TLWC is available at tlwc.net.