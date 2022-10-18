The Monument Warriors, one of the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant recipients for 2022, recently celebrated its first year as part of Special Olympics Colorado.
The Warriors hosted a celebration at the Woodmoor Barn on Oct. 1 with a breakfast to honor athletes, coaches, volunteers, donors and grant providers. Nearly 50 people were in attendance.
Warriors Team Coordinator Lisa Glen proudly stated, “Over 30 athletes participated in our Track and Field program, with 24 advancing to the Regional Competition. All 24 athletes were invited to the State Competition in Grand Junction, although not all could attend due to the distance.”
Glen continued, “Over 45 athletes participated, in total, in the four sports offered during our first year. Now beginning our second year, we have over 70 athletes participating in six sports with nine coaches, and that number continues to grow.”
If you would like to learn more about the Monument Warriors, contact Lisa Glen at monumentwarriors@gmail.com.
The TLWC grant helped the Warriors purchase track team uniforms and equipment for its athletes. The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, Monumental Impact, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
TLWC grant applications for 2023 will be available Jan. 16 through March 16 on the club’s website, tlwc.net.