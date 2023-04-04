Education briefs

• Local scholar Ryan Matson of Monument is among more than 5,920 Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the latest dean’s list for their academic achievements for the fall 2022 semester. Matson is currently majoring in Audio Production at the Murfreesboro university.

Cora Ferguson from Colorado Springs has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Fall 2022 semester. Ferguson is a member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in biology-physics. Ferguson attended Discovery Canyon Campus High School.

Emma Snider of Colorado Springs traveled to Germany with Carthage College for a modern languages course titled Memory, Monuments, and Museums: Material Culture and the Creation of the Past in January. Offered during Carthage’s popular J-Term, the study tour was led by professors Greg Baer and Temple Burling. A Carthage tradition since the early 1970s, these short-term study tours allow students to experience new cultures and ideas without committing to a full semester abroad.

The following students have met the qualifications to be named to Chadron State College’s fall 2022 Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average: Kiley West of Colorado Springs (80921); Layton Wright of Monument (80132).

Cassie Szumigala from Colorado Springs, CO was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2022 semester. William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

Montclaire State University has named Delaney St. Pierre of Colorado Springs to its Fall 2022 Dean’s List. St. Pierre is a/n Business Administration major. St. Pierre was among more than 6,000 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.