TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS EARN DEAN’S, PRESIDENT’S LIST HONORS
Several Tri-Lakes area students were named to the Dean’s and President’s lists for the 2019 fall semester at their respective colleges.
They are:
• Sydney K Jones, Colorado Springs (80921), President’s List, University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Kaley R Morgan, Colorado Springs (80921), Dean’s List, University of Alabama.
• Claire D Nichols, Colorado Springs (80921), Dean’s List, University of Alabama.
• Savannah C Olmstead, Colorado Springs (80921), Dean’s List, University of Alabama.
• Magdalen Ada Owens, Colorado Springs (80921), President’s List, University of Alabama.
• Cade William Sundgaard, Colorado Springs (80921), Dean’s List, University of Alabama.
• Kaitlyn Marcia MacPherson, Monument, Dean’s List, University of Alabama.
• Jenna L Mcgann, Monument, President’s List, University of Alabama.
• Meagan Elise Wade, Monument, Dean’s List, University of Alabama.
• Kaitlyn C Strugalski, Monument, Dean’s List, University of Alabama.
• Caroline Rogers, Monument, Dean’s List, Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
• Evan Trent King, Monument, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing, University of Nebraska – Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.
• Hayden Benet Lloyd, Monument, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration, University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
• Mitchell Hamilton Rusco, Monument, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science, University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
• Grace Elizabeth Szucs, Monument, Dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training, University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
• Jack Wotta, Monument, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences, University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
MONUMENT STUDENT EARNS MASTER’S DEGREE
Frances Elizabeth Toledo, of Monument, was among more than 500 students at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kan., who received their academic degrees in December.
Toledo earned a Master of Library Science degree with a concentration in leadership and administration.
PPCC PARTNERS WITH NONPROFIT TO PROVIDE FREE ADDICTION PEER SERVICES TO STUDENTS
Pikes Peak Community College has partnered with Face It TOGETHER, a leading provider of addiction peer services based in Denver, to offer free confidential peer coaching, the college announced Feb. 10.
“We are committed to doing the right thing for our students. When it comes to addiction, that means offering access to effective, caring support for the disease, which impacts people from every age and background,” said Lance Bolton, PPCC president. “By partnering with Face It TOGETHER, we can support our students as they navigate the challenges surrounding this chronic disease.”
FIT provides professional peer coaching to those impacted by addiction, including loved ones, with professional coaches trained to address all aspects of a client’s addiction, from criminal justice obstacles to family support.
“Our partnership with Pikes Peak Community College marks an exciting opportunity to increase connectivity to addiction management supports, strengthen the Pikes Peak community and ultimately get more people well,” said FIT Chief Innovation Officer David Whitesock.
Starting this semester, a professional peer coach will be on the Centennial Campus, 5676 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, each week to offer free support. Coaching will be available for any student impacted by addiction, including those who are the close loved one of someone suffering.
FIT coaches follow a science-based coaching curriculum covering wellness planning, chronic disease self-management, behavior change and more. The organization’s loved one coaching program rejects “tough love” in favor evidence-based approaches that are positive, support and practical.
“Once we have a cohort of students taking advantage of Face It TOGETHER coaching, we’ll track and compare their academic performance with a control group of a similar demographics,” Bolton said. “We’re going to look at attendance, grade averages and more to determine the program’s effectiveness among students.”