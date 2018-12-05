A task force commissioned by President Trump to evaluate the Postal Service's business model is recommending a slew of options to make it more profitable. But it did not go so far as to say the financially strapped Postal Service is losing money to Amazon.com, a company that contracts services from the Postal Service and that has consistently drawn Trump's ire.
Even though the 70-page report does not specifically cite its contract with Amazon, it does recommend a re-evaluation of the pricing for e-commerce packages and other nonessential mail shipped by companies like Amazon.
Earlier this year, Trump pushed Postmaster General Megan Brennan to double the rate the Postal Service charges Amazon and other firms to deliver packages. Trump also signed an executive order in April mandating a government review of the Postal Service. On Tuesday, that task force suggested steps the Postal Service can take to respond to the rise of e-commerce, but senior administration officials said the findings don't apply to any particular Postal Service customer.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Specifically, the report recommends a sharpened definition of the Postal Service's "Universal Service Obligation." The public policy establishes the minimal level of service the government postal service must provide to citizens and businesses.
The rise of e-commerce has challenged long-held ideas about that standard — as businesses rely on the postal service to deliver not just letters but products of all sorts. Pharmaceuticals, for example, are considered essential mail. But, say, a T-shirt or a vacuum cleaner would not be.
For essential items, the government can step in and offer a subsidy to help cover added cost of delivery.
The Postal Service and the Postal Regulatory Commission already have the power to change shipping prices for e-commerce goods. Other changes may have to go through Congress, officials said.
In a statement, Brennan said the Postal Service was reviewing the task force's report.
The Postal Service has been losing money for more than a decade. According to the report, it is slated to lose tens of billions of dollars more over the next decade. As of the end of fiscal year 2018, the Postal Service balance sheet reflects $89 billion in liabilities against $27 billion in assets — a net deficiency of $62 billion.