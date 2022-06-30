WASHINGTON (WE) The Treasury Department has notified a Delaware-based trust that it is freezing over $1 billion in assets connected to a sanctioned Russian oligarch.
Freezing the assets is another effort by the Biden administration to slap more punitive measures on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies over the war in Ukraine.
Suleiman Kerimov, a billionaire with close ties to Putin, was found to be financially tied to Heritage Trust, the department announced Thursday. In early June, a $300 million superyacht owned by Kerimov departed Fiji under U.S. seizure following a legal dispute.
"Treasury continues using the full range of our tools to expose and disrupt those who seek to evade our sanctions and hide their ill-gotten gains,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
The trust, which was formed in July 2017, was used for the "purpose of holding and managing Kerimov’s U.S.-based assets," the department said.
Thursday's action is the result of an investigation into the extent of Kerimov's financial holdings in the U.S. The Treasury Department sanctioned Kerimov in 2018 for profiting off the Russian government's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Russian oligarchs have gone to great lengths to hide assets in countries such as Cyrus, Switzerland, Belize, and others to avoid foreign seizure.