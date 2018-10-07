KAUAI • We started with the beaches, deciding not to rush. After all, aren’t honeymoons meant for just breathing?
The beaches were how we familiarized ourselves with Hawaii’s “Garden Island,” the most remote of the archipelago where nature’s mightiest forces converge: mountain and sea.
We started west to Waimea Canyon, the Grand Canyon of the Pacific. Our eyes followed rivers that carved verdant valleys, out to the rugged, red and green mosaic, the walls soaring and water falling between their cracks. At the paved overlooks, tourists held phones before their smiling faces, trying to capture those distant, shimmering cascades in the background. They failed.
Then we headed down to the beach called Salt Pond. We were pleasantly surprised by the lack of crowds — the typical scene of September or the side effect of Hurricane Lane? Her rains caused mudslides and the indefinite closure of the road north, denying access to treasured shores and trails there. But locals insist Kauai’s paradise can never be wiped away, no storm able to grip long. Now we had blue skies.
At Salt Pond, we were surprised again by the ocean’s pull. Swim at your own risk is the warning in Kauai, where marine waters rush free to the shore, no landmass within thousands of miles to halt swells. No wonder obsessed surfers from around the planet make their home here. And with the miraculous, year-round warmth, a dip is irresistible.
But good luck against those waves if you’re pulled by the out-of-sight “under rivers,” otherwise known as rip currents. Last year, the Kauai Lifeguard Association reported 10 drownings, about the annual average, the association president told the island’s paper. He said lifeguards carried out 336 rescues on the year, plus 99 Jet Ski rescues, plus 165,309 preventive actions.
We stayed where we could stand.
•••
Next was Hanalei Beach, the golden crescent backdropped by lush, rolling peaks. The next day was Poipu Beach, the clear, sparkling waters blown up on brochures. But the mysticism was altered by the resorts and their many occupants, the frolicking kids and parties sprawled all about. The lifeguard’s words through the megaphone were hard to hear.
On this south end of the isle, we’d rather have opted for Shipwreck Beach, a later stop that felt secluded despite the Hyatt’s foothold. The rocky cliff here had claimed a little wooden boat seen in shambles for years. We scrambled atop for the views, stopping at the edge, unlike more daring visitors.
Throughout our beach bumming, we had a choice to make: How to experience the Na Pali Coast?
A boat tour? A helicopter tour? A Denmark couple recommended the former. For just under $500, they were proud to report, they had seen dolphins as well as sea turtles bigger than any they’d witnessed in all of their travels, and they ate, drank and snorkeled, too. Another couple recommended the helicopter. No better way, they said, to behold the green spires than at eye level, the vast wilds and their hidden waterfalls, including the one seen in “Jurassic Park.” This was also the recommendation of a local we met. (“Spend lots of money!” she said, only half-joking, for the economic betterment of her home.)
But what if we saved the money and hiked instead?
We decided on the Awa‘awapuhi Trail, which dropped more than 1,000 feet to the northwestern coastline. We went 3 miles down, listening to the birds that teemed in this rainforest of shaded koa. The tree’s name is derived from “bold” or “warrior,” the strong wood still in high demand today, more so for crafts and luxury goods than for tools and weapons.
The songs were interrupted by occasional cock-a-doodle-doos. While pesky and abundant at the resorts and shopping centers, Kauai’s roosters also have managed to thrive in the uninhabited realms. Long after their introduction by the Polynesians as a food source, they are the island mascot, like it or not. Some locals blame the hurricane of 1992 for unleashing them from coops and groan about the tourists feeding them.
We hiked down, alternating between pleasing and troubling fragrances: fruit and urine. At clearings, we spotted the endless ocean until it dominated the view beyond Na Pali’s cathedrals. Stretching from the ridge was a rocky spine, which required scrambling on all fours and a certain fearlessness, with sheer drop-offs on either side.
The hike was a fine choice, despite the hard way back up. We hoped our ragged appearance dissuaded the couple who passed by without shoes and the others without water.
•••
We did pay for a tour on kayak and foot. Four miles up the Wailua River, Hawaii’s only navigable river, listening to the guide recount legends of the surrounding hills. Another mile on land to the towering Secret Falls, stopping as the guide spoke of “magic.” He crouched, his finger barely tapping the leaf of a plant, which rapidly defended itself by folding closer to the earth.
A rainbow waited at the base of Secret Falls, arching over a blue pool. The guide sat on his “Zen rock” encircled by roosters before their occupancy here became clearer: More picnicking groups came in waves. We left as they posed for pictures, outstretching their arms as if to hug the scene or own it.
This was supposedly where a king bathed. Queen’s Bath is another fit for royalty — or for us commoners who wait for a parking spot at its trailhead. We descended the muddy path, arriving at the tide pool formed by black, volcanic rocks just above the ocean.
The Garden Island in a headline calls Queen’s Bath “a deadly beauty.” Tallies on a rock track the toll, and they were enough to make us hesitate at the deep pool, its walls no match for the unpredictable waves ready to take any fool.
We were content with the water shin high, standing and admiring Mother Nature rather than testing her.