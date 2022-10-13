Visit Colorado Springs' Tourism Awards featured an evening of glitz and glamour as local leaders and committed staff in the tourism industry were honored.

More than 200 attended the gala-style event Thursday at the City Auditorium in a night that Visit Colorado Springs, the city's convention and visitors bureau, hoped would boost morale and foster camaraderie within the tourism industry by giving five individuals awards based on peer nominations.

"We are so proud of the resiliency of our local tourism community," Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said in an email before the awards presentation. "This year we faced new challenges like rising gas prices, inflation and worker shortages. Despite the setbacks, we had a strong tourism season, which appears to be on par with the success we saw in 2021."

Pointing to that continued success, revenues from the city's tax on hotel rooms and auto rentals totaled $1.3 million in August, the most recent month available. While up just 1.8% from a year earlier, it was the highest monthly total on record. Meanwhile, sales tax collections in the hotel/motel category through August were up 34% from the same point in 2021.

"As we head into 2023 with a focus on accessibility and inclusion," Price said, "we look forward to even more growth for our destination.”

Winners from five categories were:

• Tourism Leadership Award — PK McPherson, executive director of Pikes Peak Region Attractions.

“PK has become one of the top visionaries and promoters of the Pikes Peak Region, serving on many committees and projects and exemplifying leadership that will benefit the region for years to come,” a news release on the awards said.

Pikes Peak Region Attractions brings together owners of top attractions in the area to market those attractions and support the tourism industry.

• Hospitality Customer Service Award — Csenge Balogh, front desk manager at Kinship Landing.

“Csenge leads by example, shows genuine compassion for her team and guests, and has a keen eye for what people really need,” the news release said.

Kinship Landing, a boutique hotel, opened downtown in early 2021.

• Tourism Customer Service Award — Jessica Fierro, owner and head brew master at Atrevida Beer Co.

“Jess is an advocate for diversity in every facet of the community and ensures Atrevida’s doors are always open to whomever walks through them,” the release said.

Atrevida Beer Co., started in 2018, has been honored with a number of other awards this year, including Fierro's recognition from the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce as Entrepreneur of the Year.

• Community Outreach Award — Peggie Yager, treasurer at Miramont Castle Museum.

“Peggie leads her team of volunteers to make the ‘Mercy at Miramont’ event a magical night of warmth, love and cheer for local families who are going through difficult times,” the release said.

Miramont Castle Museum in Manitou Springs was built in 1895, according to the castle's website, and displays an array of Victorian-era history for visitors to tours as well as hosting weddings and other events.

• Rising Star Award — Gray Warrior, Owner of Gray Filter Photography.

“With his talent in videography and photography, Gray brings knowledge and insight regarding Colorado Springs’ culture, growth and potential to every project he tackles,” the release said.

Warrior started his lifestyle photography business in 2018, capturing images of weddings, families and other lifetime moments, according to his LinkedIn profile and website.

The event also recognized Visit Colorado Spring staff members who have worked with the organization 25 years: Doris McCraw, information specialist, Cheryl McCullough, senior director of sports and events, and Kathy Reak, vice president of sales.