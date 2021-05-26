Those who conduct public opinion polls have not fared well in recent years, fighting to maintain credibility and respect when their prognostications go awry. One area where they did get it right was in the forecast that conservation initiatives across the country would do well last November.
The success of those initiatives might indicate that people are generally more honest when pollsters ask how they feel about parks, trails and their willingness to pay for them.
Douglas County recently conducted a poll asking 1,800 residents about their current .18% open space tax (Colorado Springs is .10%). Forty percent felt it should continue indefinitely, 39% supported a 15-year sunset and 18% felt it should be allowed to expire in 2023.
When asked if protecting and preserving natural lands and wildlife habitat is important, 98% said yes, with 96% also saying it was important to fund county and city parks, recreation programs and to preserve scenic views.
Douglas County is a conservative county. Registered Republicans make up 40% of the electorate. The poll indicates that in Douglas County, parks are not a partisan issue. Residents believe parks and open space contribute to their quality of life and are well worth the investment. I’d encourage you to check out Spruce Mountain, Lincoln Mountain and Sandstone Ranch open spaces for examples of their commitment to preservation and recreation.
A recent poll in Colorado Springs surveyed 400 registered voters. The majority supported a significant increase to the TOPS tax and a 20-year sunset. Those polled indicated a belief that open space must be preserved and maintained, forests should be managed to minimize the risk of wildfire and water is a resource that should be valued and conserved.
That would seem to mean the community supports ongoing open space acquisition and maintenance to accommodate the region’s growing population. It also would make sense to continue to invest in forest management in regional parks and open spaces to protect the resource as well as the adjacent neighborhoods. And the parks’ ongoing program of replacing aging and inefficient irrigation systems as well as replacing bluegrass with less-thirsty native turf would align with those values.
All it takes is money.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.