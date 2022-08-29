The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a traffic crash Monday morning that resulted in a grass fire near Brady Road and Payton Circle.
Colorado Springs police are on scene investigating, and road closures will be in effect for a while, according to the Fire Department.
#ColoradoSpringsFire fire is out no further threat of spread. One patient transported to the hospital. CSPD on scene investigating. Road closures will be in effect for a while. CSPD is managing the scene now. pic.twitter.com/ZB8kNExW0i— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2022
The Fire Department reports there is no threat of the fire spreading. The crash was first reported by CSFD just after 10:20 a.m. and by 10:37 a.m. the fire was out.
According to the Fire Department, one person was transported to the hospital. No word was given on their condition.