President Donald Trump’s global trade war is posing a growing risk to the kind of robust job gains that the U.S. probably enjoyed again in June.
Data due Friday from the Labor Department cover the first weeks since the U.S. imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on some of its largest trading partners, with financial markets whipsawing on the latest trade developments and likely becoming more sensitive to disappointing economic figures. What’s more, companies including Harley-Davidson and General Motors have warned of potential U.S. job losses due to Trump’s trade policies.
While analysts say June is too early to see significant fallout from trade tensions in the employment data, such forces are starting to emerge as a possible counterweight to the tax cuts buoying corporate investment and consumer spending — and boosting a labor market that’s shown little sign of slowing.
Yet anecdotal worries are mounting, with a U.S. factory survey on Monday showing executives “overwhelmingly concerned” about tariffs and two regional Federal Reserve presidents warning last week that a trade war is increasingly weighing on businesses and adding risks to the outlook.
“For now, the underlying fundamentals are strong enough and the stimulus the economy is receiving from fiscal policy is large enough to outweigh the uncertainty from protectionism,” said Michael Gapen, economist at Barclays Plc in New York.
Those looking for early signs of a trade war will be eyeing manufacturing, already being buffeted by the tariffs. The median estimate for a gain of 15,000 jobs in the sector last month, following 18,000 in May, would be the weakest showing since September, when hurricanes hampered production.